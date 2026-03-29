Kerala CM rejects UDF charge of SDPI link, alleges misleading campaign

Malappuram (Kerala), Mar 29 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said the CPI(M) has consistently maintained an uncompromising stand against communalism, while accusing the UDF of attempting to mislead the public for political gains.

He said the Left party would not adopt an opportunistic stand for winning some votes, and it has always opposed all forms of communalism.

The chief minister was responding to reporters' queries on UDF's allegation that the CPI(M) has entered into an understanding with the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in several constituencies ahead of the April 9 Assembly polls.

The media also pointed out the reported support extended by the SDPI leaders to the ruling LDF in the crucial elections.

A virtually irritated Vijayan rejected the opposition charges and said that the UDF was relying on falsehoods rather than facts and was engaged in a misinformation campaign to undermine the achievements of the ruling LDF government.

He also asked the media to go and talk to the SDPI leaders to know about their political stand. However, he didn't specifically say that LDF does not want the SDPI votes.

"The CPI(M) and the Left Front have always upheld a firm and uncompromising stance against communal forces. There are minority and majority communalism in the country, and we have been adopting a strong stand against both," the CM said.

He added that such campaigns by the opposition were politically motivated and aimed at creating confusion among voters ahead of the elections.

When the reporters repeated the questions, Vijayan accused the media of glorifying the Congress-led opposition and of attempting to portray the LDF in a poor light.

The chief minister said the LDF's return to power for the second consecutive time in 2021 was not the result of any "gimmick", but due to its performance and people-centric governance.

He claimed that the state has witnessed significant progress across sectors since the government assumed office for a second term.

Vijayan said the government successfully implemented long-term policies with commitment, ensuring that announced projects were completed in a time-bound manner.

He highlighted reforms in public education, improvements in the healthcare sector, and the expansion of social security schemes as key achievements.

He also said that the state has created a favourable environment for youth aspirations and overall development.

Vijayan said the upcoming polls are a choice for voters to decide whether Kerala should continue on a path of strengthening or take a break.

"The changes witnessed in Kerala over the past decade are not accidental but the result of visionary policies and their effective implementation," he said.

Stressing the need for continuity, the Left veteran also said governance stability is crucial to sustain development and should not be viewed as merely a political issue. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)