Kerala CM flays BJP leader for ‘mini-Pakistan’ remark

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has slammed Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane’s “mini-Pakistan” comment over the electoral victory of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi from the state.

“The derogatory remark by Maharashtra fisheries and ports minister Nitesh Rane, labelling Kerala as ‘mini Pakistan’, is deeply malicious and utterly condemnable,” the Marxist leader wrote on X.

“Such rhetoric reflects the hate campaigns orchestrated by the Sangh Parivar against Kerala, a bastion of secularism and communal harmony,” Vijayan added.

Vijayan targets Sangh Parivar

“We strongly denounce this vile attack on Kerala and call upon all democratic and secular forces to unite against Sangh Parviar’s hateful propaganda.”

The chief minister added that the Sangh Parivar felt it can alienate places where it finds it difficult to gain political control by unleashing such hate campaigns.

“The minister is not fit to continue in his post. It is surprising the leadership of the party that rules the country has not reacted to the statement.”

Rane’s remarks create outrage

Rane, son of former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane, targeted Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, saying they were elected to the Lok Sabha from Wayanad because the state is "mini Pakistan".

"Kerala is mini-Pakistan, that is why Rahul Gandhi and his sister are elected from there. All terrorists vote for them. This is the truth, you can ask. They have become MPs after taking terrorists with them," he said.

Rane’s statement triggered outrage among opposition leaders.

Opposition denounces minister

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said: "What else can one expect from Nitesh Rane? He is labelling one of the country's states as Pakistan. He is calling the voters there 'terrorists'. Should he have the right to remain in the ministerial position?"

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey said BJP leaders could not digest that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi won by one lakh votes from Varanasi, Priyanka won by four lakh votes.

Clyde Crasto of the Sharad-Pawar-led NCP warned: “The BJP will have to answer to the people of Kerala and India. These statements can only come from people who are out of mind. It is like an insult."

Congress threatens legal steps

The Congress also deplored Rane’s statement but sought to link the controversy with the recent statements of Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders about Rahul’s and Priyanka’s victories from Wayanad.

“The minister should quit, and he should be disqualified,” said KC Venugopal of the Congress. “The Congress will politically and legally fight against the statement which depicted people of Wayanad as terrorists.”

Rane on religious conversions

Amid the widespread criticism, minister Rane clarified that while Kerala was very much a part of India “the decreasing population of Hindus is something everyone should worry about".

“The religious conversion of Hindus into Muslims and Christians has become an everyday thing there," he added.