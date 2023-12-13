Kerala CM and ministers have no shame, says angry governor

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday (December 13) launched a scathing attack on chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet saying "they have absolutely no shame".

The Governor exploded following alleged criticism of him by ministers over nominations by him to the senate of certain universities in Kerala.

"How are they concerned about whom I nominate to the senate? The CM and the ministers have absolutely no shame. The finance minister came and requested me to nominate a person,” he told the media.

"How did these people (CM and ministers) know that the people I nominated were different from the list recommended by vice chancellors? They (CM and ministers) recommended a list of nominees to the VC to recommend the same to me," Khan alleged.

He said he had ordered an inquiry to know if the vice chancellors were recommending names proposed by the chief minister and ministers. If this turned out to be true, "I am going to take action against those VCs".

"No one can force me to nominate someone. If I have the power, I will exercise my discretion. I am not obligated to tell you (media) how I exercised my discretion," Khan said.

Student attack

On being told that the Kerala High Court had stayed the nomination of four students to the senate of the University of Kerala by him as Chancellor of universities, Khan said he was not aware of the reasons for the same.

The governor was asked about the attack on his vehicle by Students Federation of India (SFI) activist while he was on his way to the airport in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday night. Khan questioned how government property can be damaged in the name of protest.

When reporters said some ministers in Kerala had criticised his actions and allegedly called him a 'goonda', the governor said it showed their "mindset".

Ministers P Rajeev, A K Saseendran and P A Mohamed Riyas came out in support of SFI while hitting out at Khan.

"They (ministers) are entitled to their opinion. Everybody has seen my car has been attacked. I am not attacking anyone. But for them, their political morality. If this is what they are saying, they are talking about their own personality and character. That is their mindset, their mental level," Khan said.

The Governor also questioned whether government property can be damaged as part of a 'natutral protest'.

"Do they (SFI) have the right to damage government property in the name of protest?" he questioned.

Attacking government

Khan questioned the purpose behind the state government's outreach programme, Nava Kerala Sadas.

He said that if the intention was to gather applications or petitions, that could have been collected locally and sent to the state capital.

He said if a solution to the problems of the people was being given right at the spot, "then it is very good".

"But there is no solution to any of the problems on the spot. So, is it a yatra for fun? What is the purpose of the yatra? They say they collected over three lakh petitions. Is that the purpose? It defies logic, defies reason.”

The Governor termed as unfortunate that the Left government was not able to pay pensions to those who worked over 35 years for Kerala.

"But those who worked for two years as ministers' personal staff are continuing to get their pensions," he said.

He reiterated what he said a day ago that the Chief Secretary of the state had submitted an affidavit in the Kerala High Court saying the government was not in a position to honour the financial guarantees given by it.

Government expenditure

"It means the government is unable to fulfil its Constitutional duties. On the other hand, we are seeing festivities on a large scale. Extravaganza. Just for renovation of a swimming pool, Rs 10 lakh is spent. So, I do not know how to react to this situation," Khan said.

The Governor and the ruling Left Democratic Front in the state have been at loggerheads since the Supreme Court verdict quashing the reappointment of Gopinath Ravindran as VC of Kannur University and berating the Left government for its "unwarranted intervention" in the matter.

The apex court had found fault with Khan's order reappointing Ravindran to the post, saying the governor had earlier "abdicated or surrendered" the statutory powers for reappointing the vice chancellor.

It had also said it is the Chancellor who is conferred with competence under law to appoint or reappoint VCs. "No other person, even the pro-chancellor or any superior authority can interfere with the functioning of the statutory authority," it held.

(With agency inputs)