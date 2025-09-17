Kerala reports 19 deaths in 2025 due to ‘Brain-Eating Amoeba’ infection

Kerala has reported 19 deaths this year due to Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM), caused by a free-living amoeba Naegleria fowleri, often called the "brain-eating amoeba". The information has been shared by the State’s Health Minister Veena George. She also said that so far, no cluster of the infection has been reported.

No clusters, says Veena George

The Minister said that last year there was a cluster as the same source of water was used, adding that this year there are only individual cases.

"Not clusters, single cases, we did have clusters, but not in 2025, but back in 2024. There was a cluster there because the same water source was used; here, there is no cluster, but we have cases. We have a total number of 69 cases,” George said on Tuesday, as quoted by ANI.

The Minister further stated that false propaganda is being spread over public health, and hence, discussion on the issue was essential.

According to media reports, during a discussion on the issue in the State Assembly on Wednesday, the Leader of the Opposition, V.D. Satheesan, said that the State’s Health Department has been blindsided by the spread of the infection.

Earlier, Mannarkkad MLA N Shamsudheen submitted an adjournment motion notice, accusing the state government of not having effective measures to combat the disease, reported ANI.

Authorities monitoring situation

According to media reports, the NCDC and Kerala Health Department are closely monitoring the situation amid concerns over this rare and often fatal infection.

Kerala has reported multiple deaths due to Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM) cases across districts in August and September 2025, reported ANI, quoting official sources.

Measures by Kerala govt

Last month, the Kerala government launched a state-wide clean-up campaign this weekend to curb the spread of amoebic meningoencephalitis, or amoebic brain fever.

"We need to keep every water source clean to prevent the spread of this disease," George had told reporters after a high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

She said local bodies, the Haritha Keralam Mission, and the Water Resources Department will lead the campaign with support from health workers across the state.

What is Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis

Primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), also known as naegleriasis, is an infection of the brain caused by the protozoan Naegleria fowleri. Usually, people experience headache, fever, nausea, vomiting, hallucinations, and seizures. The infection is typically found in freshwater bodies.

The age range of PAM cases is 3 months to 91 years, and cases reported this year are 33 males and 19 females. Kerala has previously reported cases of PAM. In 2024, cases were reported from Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Kannur districts during June-July.

