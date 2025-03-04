Kerala Brahmin group supports replacing elephants with chariots in temple processions

Kottayam (Kerala), Mar 4 (PTI) An organisation of Brahmins in Kerala on Tuesday supported replacing elephants with chariots in temple festivals and processions, stating that it is not tantrically inappropriate.

Expressing concern over incidents of elephants becoming violent during temple processions and causing fatalities, the organisation, Yogakshema Sabha, stated that priests and other temple officiants performing rituals in Kerala's temples should at least be recognised as human beings.

"It is believed that there are fewer than 500 (captive) elephants left in Kerala. Replacing elephants with chariots in temple processions is not tantrically (ritually) inappropriate. Devotees should be prepared for this change," said Akkeeraman Kalidasan Bhattathiripad, the state president of the Yogakshema Sabha, in a statement here.

He urged the Devaswom Boards and other authorities to take the necessary steps to address the hardship faced by temple priests.

Bhattathiripad said that incidents of elephants panicking and causing chaos have resulted in many priests suffering injuries and even losing their lives.

"Yet, they do not have insurance cover or risk allowances. Even today, these priests, classified merely as Class IV employees, receive no official assistance if they meet with accidents," said Bhattathiripad, who is also the chief priest of several famous temples in South Kerala.

He further noted that, in some cases, priests who are afraid of climbing onto elephants must hire someone at their own expense to fulfil their responsibilities."This situation must change. Insurance cover and risk allowances should be provided for them," Bhattathiripad said. PTI

