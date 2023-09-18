Kerala-based social activist Gireesh Babu found dead at home

Kochi, Sep 18 (PTI) Social activist Gireesh Babu, who has fought several high profile corruption cases in courts against political leaders and top bureaucrats, was on Monday found dead at his residence in Kalamassery here, police said.

The cause of death can only be determined after the inquest proceedings and the autopsy are completed, they said.

Babu had recently moved a vigilance court seeking a probe into the financial transactions of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter and her firm with a private company -- Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd.

The court had denied the plea and against that he had moved the Kerala High Court where the matter was scheduled to be heard during the day.

Advocate B A Aloor, who was representing Babu in the matter, said that the hearing in the case was adjourned for two weeks after the High Court was informed about the activist's death due to a heart attack.

Babu was the one who had moved a plea alleging corruption in the construction of a bridge at Palarivattom here. PTI HMP HMP KH

