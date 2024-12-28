Kerala | Award-winning director mired in legal row after taking on film body chief

When her film Appuram (The Other Side) was honoured with the KR Mohanan Award for the best film by a debut director at the recently concluded International Film Festival of Kerala, Indu Lakshmi found herself preoccupied with more pressing concerns. She was compelled to respond to a legal notice issued by Shaji N Karun, the renowned filmmaker and chairman of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation.

The issue started after Indu Lakshmi accused Shaji N Karun of harassment and discriminatory practices. Indu Lakshmi, selected under the government scheme to support first-time women directors in 2022, alleged that Shaji repeatedly belittled her competence during the making of her debut film Nila, which was released in 2023. According to her, she was denied essential resources, such as functional editing facilities and timely approvals, while facing verbal abuse and dismissive comments about her abilities. Despite instructions from the Cultural Minister to address her grievances, Indu Lakshmi alleged that the harassment continued, with delays in the film's release and additional pressure to misattribute credits.



Systemic issues in KSFDC

The controversy escalated when Indu Lakshmi took to social media and media platforms, including The Federal, to openly level allegations against Shaji N Karun. Through multiple posts and interviews, she detailed the harassment and discriminatory practices she endured during the making of her debut film Nila. Her public statements prompted Shaji N. Karun to issue a legal notice against her, intensifying the debate around the allegations and drawing widespread attention to the systemic issues within the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC).

Mini IG, another first-time director under the same scheme, echoed similar complaints about Shaji’s dismissive attitude and the obstacles she faced during the production of her film, Divorce. Mini alleged that Shaji criticised her capabilities and delayed the release of her film, which was eventually removed from theatres after a brief run.

“Nila was a festival movie. However, many festivals require premiere status for the film, which the chairman was well aware of. Yet, as soon as the film was completed, it was handed over to a women’s film festival. Before that, a public preview was also held. I pleaded with him to wait for Kolkata, IFFI, and MAMI, but he refused to listen. He said I had no right to speak for the movie. As a result, the premiere status was lost. After that, I have no idea how many festivals Nila was even sent to. Later, I came to know that Nila wasn’t even submitted to several of the festivals they claimed it was sent to. I also heard from many that the chairman had specifically instructed people to sideline Nila. Most people here follow what someone with experience like the chairman says,” accused the director.

‘False and frivolous’ charges

However, in the legal notice addressed to Indu Lakshmi, Shaji N Karun’s lawyer asserted that the KSFDC, as the producer of the film Nila, holds complete intellectual property rights, including theatrical and non-theatrical rights, as well as exclusive rights to distribution and exhibition. The notice claimed that Indu Lakshmi had unconditionally agreed to these terms but later began raising what it described as “false and frivolous” allegations and imputations against the KSFDC chairman.

The notice also pointed out that Nila was submitted to 12 film festivals but failed to secure entry in any of them, which, according to the notice, indicated a lack of quality and standard in the film. Additionally, it stated that the film was released in 56 centres but did not perform well, allegedly failing to resonate with viewers.

“In this season of IFFK, I was perhaps the only filmmaker who had to deal with legal matters. It took away my time and energy which I could have otherwise used to watch movies. Attempts to silence cannot be normalised and such hands should not be further empowered. I hope the government will look into it before it is too late,” said Indu Lakshmi.



Shaji’s appointment opposed

‘Sthreepaksha Koottayma’, a collective of women activists, has submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, urging him to reconsider the appointment of filmmaker Shaji N. Karun as the head of the committee responsible for drafting the state's film policy. The collective has cited allegations of misogynistic behaviour by Karun towards emerging women directors as the basis for their request to exclude him from the committee.

“Freedom of speech is a fundamental democratic right, and Indu Lakshmi has every right to share her experiences, including the harassment she endured and those responsible for it. Targeting individuals who voice their concerns instead of addressing the issues they raise is deeply objectionable. Despite serious allegations of mental harassment against Shaji N Karun, the government’s decision to appoint him to policy-making and conclave roles was inappropriate. His accolades as a filmmaker do not absolve his misogynistic behaviour, and human rights violations, regardless of the perpetrator's stature, must be confronted,” a women’s collective comprising several prominent activists in Kerala urged the chief minister in an open letter.

They further stated, “Allowing someone with such deeply entrenched misogyny to hold a key role in a committee formed in the wake of a transformative report like the Hema Committee undermines the very essence of such initiatives.”

KSFDC faces serious charges

So far, five films have been completed under the Kerala government's initiative to support women directors and filmmakers from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, which allocates ₹1.5 crore annually to selected filmmakers. While the scheme aims to empower female filmmakers, serious allegations regarding the production and release processes have surfaced, particularly against the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC), which oversees the initiative. Despite the program's positive intentions, the government has yet to adequately address these complaints or take effective measures to resolve the issues, raising concerns about the sustainability and overall effectiveness of the scheme.



“It is alarming that there is intense workplace harassment and disrespectful behaviour from officials within a government organisation. Retaliatory actions against women who openly share their problems and humiliations, along with the Kerala State Film Development Corporation chairman sending legal notices demanding compensation using his official position, must be regarded as a form of state fascism,” opined internationally acclaimed Malayalam film maker Dr Biju.

“The noble idea of providing opportunities for women and those from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to create meaningful films is being undermined by the KSFDC through poor execution, lack of proper leadership and planning, and inappropriate conduct,” added Dr Biju.

Shaji rejects allegations

In response to the allegations, Shaji N. Karun stated that he feels personally humiliated by individuals like Indu Lakshmi and stated he would go ahead with the legal action. However, he denied any involvement in the filmmaking process and rejected the harassment claims, asserting that the criticisms are personal attacks against him.

He has yet to respond to the email sent by The Federal requesting explanation regarding the specific issues raised by Indu Lakshmi. This copy will be updated on receiving his reply.