Kerala: Avian flu confirmed in Alappuzha, Kottayam districts

The Kerala State Animal Husbandry Department has initiated precautionary measures after avian flu was confirmed among poultry in some areas of Alappuzha and Kottayam districts, officials said on Tuesday (December 23).

In Alappuzha, outbreaks have been reported at Nedumudi, Cheruthana, Karuvatta Karthikapally, Ambalapuzha South, Punnapra South, Thakazhi, and Purakkad.

In Kottayam, the spread of avian flu is reported at Kurupanthara, Kallupuraykkal, and Veloor, officials said.

Test results confirm outbreak

Speaking to PTI, Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchu Rani said test results from a central laboratory have confirmed the outbreak in both districts.

“Cases of avian flu came to our notice about a week ago. Samples were collected and sent to a central laboratory in Bhopal, which has confirmed the outbreak,” she said.

The minister said the department is currently assessing the outbreak's intensity.

No restrictions on consumption of poultry products

She said no restrictions have been imposed on the consumption of poultry products so far.

“However, after further analysis, if required, steps such as culling and restrictions on the consumption of poultry meat will be announced,” she added.

Rani said poultry farmers could be affected as sales usually increase during the Christmas and New Year season.

“Generally, compensation is provided to farmers. However, on some occasions, there are issues related to fund allocation from the Centre, and the state has to depend on its own funds,” she said.

Expert teams at work

She said expert teams are already working on the ground following the outbreak.

“Our assessment is that avian flu spreads through migratory birds. Last year also, there were similar outbreaks in Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Pathanamthitta districts,” the minister said.

