Kerala Assembly uproar over Anganwadi strike; UDF walks out

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 20 (PTI) The Kerala Assembly on Thursday witnessed heated exchanges between the ruling LDF and Congress-led UDF over the ongoing agitation by Anganwadi workers demanding a hike in remuneration and other benefits.

The Opposition raised the issue through an adjournment motion, leading to uproar and a walkout.

Industries and Law Minister P Rajeeve stated that Kerala already pays 80 per cent of the Anganwadi workers’ honorarium despite it being a centrally sponsored scheme.

"The Union Government’s fixed honorarium for Anganwadi workers is Rs 4,500 and for helpers, Rs 2,700. However, Kerala provides Rs 12,500 for workers with 10 years of experience and Rs 13,000 for those above that threshold. Helpers receive Rs 8,500 for 10 years of service and Rs 9,000 for those with more service," Rajeeve said.

He further stated that the Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Welfare Fund Board (AWWF) disbursed the pension for the workers until November last year and agreed to the workers to distribute the remaining payments soon.

He assured that the honorarium is paid by the fifth of every month.

The union government should address the demands raised by the workers, the minister stated.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, Rajeeve asked, "What is INTUC’s stand on the Anganwadi strike? Why are trade unions silent on the ASHA workers’ protest?” He also alleged that the UDF and BJP were politically exploiting the agitation, pointing out the presence of their leaders at the protest venue.

"If UDF and BJP leaders show up at a protest site, Kerala will realise the politics behind it," the minister said, dismissing the adjournment motion as a politically motivated move.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MLA Najeeb Kanthapuram, while presenting the motion, accused the government of neglecting the plight of Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) and Anganwadi workers.

"On World Happiness Day, the government is crucifying these workers instead of addressing their concerns," he said.

Kanthapuram alleged that around 60,000 Anganwadi workers have been protesting in front of the Secretariat for four days, demanding a minimum monthly wage of Rs 26,000.

He also took a swipe at Health Minister Veena George, claiming that she had never participated in any protest or strike in her political career. His remarks triggered strong objections from the treasury bench.

"The government is driving away those who are protesting," he alleged.

Kanthapuram accused the state government of ignoring the women who are agitating for justice.

"While hardworking employees suffer, the government is busy rewarding certain individuals and Public Service Commission (PSC) members," he alleged.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, in his walkout speech, accused the government of overburdening Anganwadi employees while failing to address their grievances.

"The UDF government had increased Anganwadi workers’ wages from Rs 550 to Rs 7,000 during its tenure. Today, these employees work long hours with heavy workloads. They even pay rent and electricity bills for Anganwadi centers from their own pockets. Sometimes, they have to pay money in advance to buy essential items like vegetables, milk, and eggs," Satheesan alleged.

Questioning the government’s apathy, he asked, "Is there any other job sector in Kerala where women have to bear such financial burdens?" Satheesan also dismissed the CPI(M)’s attempt to link the protests to the BJP. "I support the ASHA-Anganwadi workers' agitation because their demands are just. Not because the BJP or anyone else supports it," he said, pointing out that the CPI(M) had itself protested alongside the saffron party on issues like the Vizhinjam Seaport project.

He accused the ruling CPI(M), which prides itself on being a party of struggles and agitations, of transforming into a party of capitalists. Following his speech, the UDF members staged a walkout. PTI

