Kerala: Anvar puts LDF govt in a spot; meets CPI(M) secretary to hand over complaint

LDF MLA P V Anvar, who has stirred up a political storm in Kerala by raising allegations against CM's political secretary and some top IPS officers, met the ruling CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan on Wednesday (September 4).

The businessman-turned legislator met the party secretary at his flat near the AKG Centre, the party headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, and handed over a copy of the complaint to him as well. This comes a day after he had given a written complaint to Kerala Chief Minister Vijayan.



In his complaint to Vijayan, Anvar had detailed his allegations against Sasi, ADGP (Law and Order) M R Ajith Kumar - both close confidantes of the CM - and some other officers, which drew sharp reactions from the Opposition.

Addressing reporters after meeting the party secretary, the Nilambur MLA said that, through the complaint, he had expressed the feelings of lakhs of party workers who had worked hard for the Left party.

"Like the CM, the party secretary also asked me in detail about the issue. I gave him an explanation. The rest will be decided by the party and the government," he said.

The MLA, however, rejected the questions whether he had surrendered to the party and the government and said the issues, which has raised, were in front of the people and the society.

"I have expressed the emotions of people and party workers. How can it be rejected like that? I don't think so," Anvar said.

"There was no lapse on the part of the CM in regulating such people, but those to whom he has entrusted key responsibilities have failed to deliver." The MLA further said he has just started the mission and it would continue.

"There is no doubt that it will become a revolution against corruption and atrocities and also against a lobby which is trying to destroy this government," the legislator said.

Justifying the government's decision not to remove Ajith Kumar as the ADGP in charge of law and order of the state, he said it can be done only after examining the matter in detail and fulfilling due procedures.

"What can be done if the officer challenges the government's decision to remove him in court?" he asked.

Putting the CPI (M)-led government in a spot, the Nilambur legislator on Sunday had accused Vijayan's political secretary P Sasi and ADGP (Law and Order) Ajithkumar of breaching trust and failing to discharge their duties honestly.

He had alleged that Kumar tapped ministers' phone conversations, had links with gold smuggling rackets and was involved in serious crimes.

(With inputs from agencies)