Kerala to review anganwadi food after child requests biryani, chicken fry

A rather ponder-worthy message in an innocent request by a child for biryani and chicken fry to be served at his anganwadi centre instead of upma, is likely to prompt changes in the menu at such childcare centres in Kerala.

In a video that has gone viral, a small child named Shanku says he would like to have biryani and chicken fry at his anganwadi centre instead of upma.

Sharing the video on her Facebook page, Kerala Minister for Health, Women and Child Welfare, Veena George on Monday (February 3) said the message has prompted the government to consider revising the menu at anganwadi centres in the state.

Shanku’s suggestion taken into account

She said that the child made the request innocently, and it is being taken into consideration.

Sending warm regards to Shanku, his mother, and the anganwadi staff, the minister said, "The menu will be reviewed, taking Shanku's suggestion into account."

George explained that various types of food are provided through anganwadis to ensure nutritional meals for children.

"Under this government, a scheme to provide eggs and milk through anganwadis has been successfully implemented. In coordination with the Department of Women and Child Development, local bodies provide a variety of foods in anganwadis," she added.

Innocent request, viral video

In the viral video, the child, wearing a cap, was heard innocently asking his mother, “I need 'birnani' (biryani) and 'poricha kozhi' (chicken fry) in the anganwadi instead of upma."

His mother said she filmed the video when he made the request while eating biryani at home, and then posted it on Instagram, where it went viral.

"After seeing the video, we received calls from some people who offered biryani and chicken fry to Shanku," she told a news channel.

Netizens also supported the child's request, with some suggesting that the government should reduce the food provided to convicts in jails and offer better meals to children through anganwadis.

