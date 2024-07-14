Kerala: Amid CAG flak, minister claims forest management has improved

A CAG report slamming the state forest department for neglecting its duty to safeguard wildlife habitats, leading to a surge in human-wildlife conflicts, has sparked yet another debate on the issue of forest management in the wake of climate change and other environment-related issues in Kerala.

The recently tabled CAG report has pointed out that more than a fifth of the total forest land in the state has been diverted for non-forest purposes, making it unsuitable for wildlife habitat. It has further accused the forest department of failing to protect and maintain wildlife habitats, contributing to a rise in human-animal conflicts.

CAG report

The CAG report reads: “According to the data during the period 2017-21, there were 29,798 cases of human-wildlife conflicts reported, including 445 human deaths. Wayanad North division with 6,161 cases (12.48 per cent) has the highest number of claims received from HWC victims. The total number of unnatural deaths reported during the audit period was 662 out of which 223 deaths (33.69 per cent) were due to electrocution, 170 deaths (25.68 per cent) due to vehicle hit, 146 deaths (22.05 per cent) due to hunting/poaching, etc. Out of this, offence cases under Wildlife Protection Act 1972 were registered in 280 cases. The details in respect of injured wild animals are not recorded in the State.”

“According to the CAG, the failure of the department to prevent the diversion of forest lands for non-forest purposes, protect the wildlife habitats from encroachments, unplanned development projects, etc., and maintain wildlife habitats by securing elephant corridors, removal of invasive species, ensuring food and water availability, etc., are the major reasons leading to HWCs in the State,” it adds.

The CAG pointed out that “as per National Wildlife Action Plan 2017-21, the primary causes of HWC include the loss, degradation and fragmentation of many wildlife habitats, thereby increasing the chances of Asian elephants and many other wild animals moving out of natural habitat and encountering people”.

Situation better now: Minister

On the other hand, state Forest Minister AK Saseendran acknowledged certain facts pointed out by the CAG and stated that the situation has significantly improved since the assessment period, particularly regarding the actions taken by the government.

“This report is based on the period from 2017 to 2021. At that time, the magnitude of the human-animal conflict was not as huge as it is now. There were isolated incidents, but we were not making concerted efforts as we do now. However, we are responding positively to the points raised by the CAG. In fact, many of the concerns raised by the CAG are already being addressed. During that period, wild elephants were chased off using kumki elephants, and that was enough at that time,” AK Saseendran told The Federal.

Greater Budget allocation

The minister presented some expenditure statements to support his claim that the magnitude of government intervention has increased since the CAG’s assessment period.

“In 2017, the Budget allocation for the compensation for human-wildlife conflicts was only Rs 72 lakh. Now, it has soared to Rs 48 crore, which shows the magnitude of the difference. We are recruiting more watchers, rapid response teams (RRTs), and providing them with adequate facilities, including arms. The government is moving ahead and will avoid future references like this by the CAG,” added the minister.

Diversion of forest land

Another major concern raised by the CAG was the diversion of forest land for non-forest purposes.

“As per Department records 11,524.91 sq.km, which constitutes around 29.66 per cent of the area of the state (38,863 sq.km.), is forest. Audit observed that 21.81 per cent (2,513.53 sq.km.) of this land is diverted for non-forest purpose and is generally not suitable for wildlife habitat,” reads the report.

“The conversion of forest land into non-forest land is somewhat of a reality,” admitted the minister. “Trees such as Acacia Mangium are currently being felled for pulp for commercial purposes. At the time, when the plantation happened, we did not have to be concerned of the ecological impact of this. The government makes decisions based on the circumstances at hand, and we cannot always anticipate future challenges, such as the potential for increased elephant populations. The issue is relevant, and the forest department will be more cautious in undertaking future projects, taking the CAG report into account,” he added.

Steps taken by state

“We are now removing the invasive flora in a phased manner and replanting with natural plants. Fences and trenches are being constructed in forest border regions in collaboration with NABARD and the state government. We have been working to construct a string of check dams to ensure water availability,” added Saseendran.

Forest Survey of India figures say that the state’s forest cover increased by 0.52 per cent between 2019 and 2021, with an increase of 109 sq km, with Wayanad district topping the list with 74.2 per cent of the total forest cover, followed by Pathanamthitta and Idukki. Even though the land area of Kerala is only 1.2 per cent of the country, the forest cover is 2.3 per cent of the national forest area.