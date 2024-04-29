Kerala | Allegations of 'Thrissur deal with BJP' leave CPI(M) in a fix

The explosive allegations of self-styled power broker TG Nandakumar, popularly known as 'Dallal Nandakumar', are haunting the CPI(M) in Kerala.

Lok Sabha election voting was held in Kerala on April 26 in a single phase. On the eve of the polls, many CPI(M) workers who were busy with door-to-door campaigns were left stunned by a series of unexpected ‘revelations’ aired on live television.

Nandakumar alleged that the CPI(M) struck a 'covert deal' with the BJP to secure the latter's victory in Thrissur in exchange for dismissing cases against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter Veena Vijayan.



Adding to the party's woes is an allegation that LDF convenor EP Jayarajan had contemplated defecting to the saffron party last year, only to delay the decision after Pinarayi purportedly 'threatened' him. Jayarajan is said to have met BJP leader and former Union minister Prakash Javadekar.

Even though he denied the allegation that he was going to join the BJP, the fact that he admitted to meeting Javadekar – at Nandakumar's son apartment in Thiruvananthapuram – last year jolted the party.



Targetting BJP leaders

It all began with a press conference held by Nandakumar, who levelled accusations against BJP candidates Anil K Antony and Shobha Surendran on April 23. He alleged that Anil K Antony had accepted bribes for securing appointments as CBI counsel during his father AK Antony's tenure as defence minister.

He also claimed to have given ₹10 lakh to Shobha Surendran as part of a land deal, which she allegedly failed to repay. Reacting to his allegation, Shobha accused Nandakumar of soliciting a hefty bribe in exchange for facilitating the defection of a prominent CPI(M) leader from Kannur to the BJP.

The following day, KPCC president K Sudhakaran seized upon the issue, portraying the CPI(M) as ‘a launching pad for the BJP’ and naming Jayarajan a 'potential turncoat'.

Another big reveal

Subsequently, Nandakumar and Shobha met the media again. Nandakumar claimed Javadekar had put forward an offer to Jayarajan that the Centre would “go soft on cases against Pinarayi Vijayan if they helped the BJP win a couple of seats from Kerala”. Jayarajan refused the offer, said Nandakumar.

On polling day, Jayarajan acknowledged that he had indeed met Javadekar when the latter unexpectedly visited his son’s house, and exchanged pleasantries.

Jayarajan emphasised that the visit lasted less than 10 minutes and no political discussions ever took place between them. This explanation evidently did not gain traction or sit well with the party, including Pinarayi and state secretary MV Govindan.

CM distances himself

In an uncharacteristic move, Pinarayi wasted no time in distancing himself from Jayarajan, remarking that he should have been more cautious in choosing his associates, also specifically alluding to Nandakumar, the intermediary.

"Those who embrace a sinner would also be a sinner, even if he is Lord Shiva,” he said. “People who wake up every morning thinking of cheating someone should be kept at a distance,” he added in an obvious reference to Nandakumar.

The CM’s words were welcomed by the party’s rank and file who were not averse to openly criticising Jayarajan.

In a bid to sway the substantial minority electorate, the CPI(M) had often brought up the defection of national-level Congress leaders to the BJP. However, the cloud of suspicion over Jayarajan’s moves nearly turned the tables for the CPI(M).

‘BJP-CPI(M) deal’

Subsequently, Jayarajan also distanced himself from Nandakumar, denouncing him as a fraudster, expressing regret for not discerning his true intentions earlier. This provoked Nandakumar to escalate the situation by hurling accusations of a "BJP-CPI(M) deal" to secure a seat in Kerala for the BJP in exchange for immunity for the Kerala CM and his daughter.

A CPI(M) party leader from Kozhikode told The Federal, “Thankfully, the series of scandals emerged just before polling day, preventing the Opposition from fully exploiting them. If they had occurred a couple of days earlier, our chances in the election would have been severely compromised.”

Further, he added, “I think the party would take this up seriously and this is apparent from the CM’s statement.”

Harbouring discontent

Despite being a prominent figure within the CPI(M) ranks, Jayarajan had been harbouring discontent for a considerable period after he had to step down as industries minister in the 2016 Pinarayi cabinet. This happened after allegations of nepotism involving his nephew.

He had aspired to become the state CPI(M) secretary after the demise of Kodiyeri Balakrishan in 2022. But his hopes were dashed when the mantle was passed to his junior colleague MV Govindan.

Moreover, Jayarajan faced scrutiny last year for his notable absence from party events. His disgruntlement was palpable when he was denied a seat for the 2021 Assembly elections, prompting him to announce his departure from politics, a decision he later rescinded.

Adding to the speculation around Jayarajan cosying up to the BJP, there were news of the recent transfer of ownership of an Ayurvedic spa in Kannur, co-owned by his wife and son, to a hospitality venture supported by Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar's private equity firm.

The CPI, the junior partner in the LDF coalition, has already expressed its displeasure at Jayarajan’s dealings with Javadekar and Nandakumar. The Opposition Congress too has been on a roll, accusing the CPI(M) of hobnobbing with the BJP in spite of its grandstanding on secularism.



Who is Nandakumar?

TG Nandakumar first came into the limelight when he became associated as a consultant with Reliance Communications during a controversial case involving irregularities in awarding contracts to operate the State Data Centre (SDC) and three network operating centers. This was part of the state information infrastructure being set up during the late VS Achuthanandan’s tenure as Chief Minister.

Although the case was later dismissed by the Supreme Court, Nandakumar's connections grew, making him a prominent figure in the power circles of Delhi and Thiruvananthapuram. He has influential ties with political leaders across various parties including the BJP, Congress, and the CPI(M).

However, Pinarayi Vijayan has always maintained an antagonistic stance towards Nandakumar. This probably stems from his alleged involvement in several conspiracies against Pinarayi during the infamous Lavalin scandal, orchestrated by his own party colleagues led by Achuthanandan.

Deeper problem



Apart from this, Nandakumar's allegations on Pinarayi plotting against the party by assisting the BJP have strengthened Jayarajan’s case. For, he has already denounced Nandakumar, openly calling him a fraudster.

Nevertheless, within the party's grassroots leadership, there's a prevailing sentiment that the harm has been inflicted, necessitating an intensified effort to address the fallout. The accusations targeting the upper echelons of the party, particularly their alleged dalliance with ideological and literal adversaries such as the BJP, have magnified the urgency of damage control measures.

CPI(M) to initiate legal steps

Meanwhile, the state secretariat of CPI(M) instructed E P Jayarajan on Monday to take legal steps against Sobha Surendran and Nandakumar for making defamatory statements.



Clarifying his stand, Jayarajan explained his meeting with Javadekar occurred last year and had nothing to do with any electoral pact.“We find his explanation credible. However, his association with individuals like Nandakumar, who is known for fraudulent activities, is regrettable, and Jayarajan has already cut all ties with him. No immediate action against Jayarajan was discussed, as this forum isn't suitable for such deliberations at this stage. Once we discuss the matter with CPI leaders, they, too, will likely be convinced. Other speculations are unfounded and fabricated,” said CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan after the meeting.