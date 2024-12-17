Kerala advances Sabari Rail project expansion, seeks Centre’s nod

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 17 (PTI) A meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday decided to seek approval from the central government for implementing the Sabari Rail Project through the Angamaly - Erumeli - Nilakkal route in an expanded manner.

According to a CMO statement here, if the plan is approved, the first phase will see the completion of the Angamaly-Erumeli-Nilakkal route, and the project will proceed as a single line.

The CM said that track doubling could be considered during the development phase.

He said that the expansion of the Sabari Rail Project should be viewed as it could provide a significant boost to Kerala's development.

"In the future, this project could be developed as a connection to Vizhinjam, where an International Transhipment Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport has been established, instead of the currently considered Chengannur - Pamba project by the central government," Vijayan said.

The move by the state government comes as the Railways is conducting a study on an alignment between Angamaly and Erumeli and a second alignment from Chengannur to Pamba. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav had earlier stated that the more feasible line would be selected.

The Chief Minister-chaired meeting also decided to proceed with its previous decision for KIIFB (Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board) to bear 50 per cent of the construction cost.

"The state will approach the central government to seek approval for excluding this amount from the borrowing limit," the statement said.

The meeting also decided to take a stance against the need for a tripartite agreement involving the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

If the tripartite agreement involving the State government, the Ministry of Railways, and the RBI is signed, it will stipulate that if the State fails to pay its share of the project cost on time, the RBI will pay the amount to the Ministry of Railways and deduct it from Kerala's central assistance for various schemes.

The 110-kilometre-long Sabari railway line from Angamaly to Erumeli was proposed in the 1997-98 railway budget. Land acquisition for around eight kilometres of the project has been completed.

A notification for land acquisition for the next 70 kilometres was issued. However, through a letter dated September 26, 2019, the Railway Board informed that the project had been put on hold, resulting in the stoppage of further actions related to the construction of the overbridges.

The Railways demanded that the state government bear 50 per cent of the cost of the Sabari project.

Although the project was originally initiated entirely with Railway funds, the Kerala government informed the central government on 1 July 2021 that it was willing to bear 50 per cent of the estimated Rs 2,815 crore cost through KIFB.

As per the revised estimate, the construction cost has increased to Rs 3,800.93 crore.

Although the state government confirmed its willingness to share 50 per cent of the cost as requested by the Railway Board, the project has not yet been revived by the Railways.

The meeting was attended by Minister V Abdurahiman, Chief Secretary Sharada Muraleedharan, Ernakulam District Collector NSK Umesh, Idukki Collector V Vigneswari, and Kottayam Collector John V Samuel. PTI

