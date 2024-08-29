Kerala: Actor-MLA K Mukesh gets court shield against arrest till Sep 3 in rape case

A Kochi court has provided relief from arrest to actor-politician K Mukesh till September 3 in a sexual assault case.

Mukesh, a CPI(M) legislator from Kollam, had moved court earlier on Thursday (August 29) seeking anticipatory bail after the Kerala Police registered a rape case against him on August 28 following a female actor’s allegation that he sexually assaulted her years ago.

“Likelihood of fleeing low”

Granting interim relief to Mukesh, the Principal Sessions Court in Kochi stated that the likelihood of the actor fleeing from the law is low.

“Taking note of the situation that there may not be chances to flee away from the clutches of law, the IO (Investigating Officer) is directed that the petitioner shall not be arrested till 3/9/24,” the court said in its order.

Mukesh’s denial

The alleged incident happened in 2010.

An FIR under IPC 376 (rape) was registered against Mukesh at Maradu police station in Kochi city on Wednesday night.

In his anticipatory bail plea, the actor claimed that the statement given against him by the victim was with mala-fide intentions and the case was registered with ulterior motives and to tarnish his political and film career.

Opposition bays for blood

The court relief came at a time when the Opposition was clamouring for the resignation of Mukesh as a legislator.

Well-known names of Malayalam cinema, including Mukesh, Jayasurya, and Siddique, have been booked by the police for the sexual assault of a woman colleague, who came out with the allegation following the Justice K Hema Committee findings going public.

The committee revealed instances of sexual abuse and exploitation of women in the Malayalam film industry.

(With agency inputs)