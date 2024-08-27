Kerala | Acclaimed filmmaker Mohan dies after prolonged illness

Kochi, Aug 27 (PTI) Eminent filmmaker and screenplay writer Mohan, known for his path-breaking movies in Malayalam, died at a private hospital here on Tuesday following a prolonged illness, industry sources said. He was 76.

The filmmaker had been reportedly under treatment for some time due to certain serious health issues, sources said.

Mohan was considered as one of the iconic filmmakers of Malayalam cinema during its golden era of 1980s which was marked by the presence of legendary directors like Bharathan, Padmarajan and so on.

His movies, which portrayed the inner conflicts of individuals and the values of families in a poetic manner, were known for their artistic excellence and popularity.

A native of Irinjalakuda, Mohan began his film career as an assistant of legends like M Krishnan Nair and Hariharan.

"Pakshe," "Shalini Ente Koottukari," "Isabella," "Angane Oru Avadhikkalath," "Vida Parayum Munpe" and "Mukham" were among his acclaimed movies.

Mohan is survived by his wife and well-known Kuchipudi dancer Anupama and two children.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled his demise and said Mohan was a director who showed exceptional skill in presenting family stories in an emotional way.

His demise was a great loss to the Malayalam film world, the CM added. PTI

