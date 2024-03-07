Our father's soul will not forgive her: Muraleedharan on sister Padmaja Venugopal joining BJP

Reacting to speculation that Padmaja Venugopal, the daughter of late Congress stalwart and former Kerala Chief Minister K Karunakaran, is joining the BJP, her brother K Muraleedharan said their father's soul would "never forgive her".

The rumours on Padmaja's alleged jump to the BJP gained traction on Wednesday after she deleted a Facebook post dismissing reports suggesting her switching sides. Initially, in response to the reports circulating about her potential move to the BJP, the senior Congress leader clarified via Facebook that it was merely a joke.

However, she later removed the post, intensifying the speculation about her actual intentions regarding joining the saffron party.

"I sever all ties with my sister," said Muraleedharan. "I cannot have any relationship with someone who embraces communal politics. "She would finish behind NOTA if she contested as a BJP candidate."

He further said her decision has nothing to do with their "father's memorial or the party acknowledging her". "She got ample consideration from the party and I do not know what she is up to now. She is not talking to me, did not return the calls yesterday, and it seems she has blocked my number," he added.

The alleged switchover is yet to be confirmed.