Kannur’s ‘two-rupee doctor’ AK Rairu Gopal dies at 80

Dr AK Rairu Gopal, who treated thousands of poor patients by charging only Rs 2 as fee at his clinic in Kerala’s Kannur for 50 years, passed away due to age-related illnesses on Sunday (August 3).

Gopal was 80. He is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter.

Free medicines

Gopal used to treat his patients from 4 am to 4 pm every day in his clinic which he operated from his residence, ‘Lakshmi’, which was visited daily by hundreds of patients, young and old, from different parts of this district and nearby districts.

He was known by the names of “people’s doctor” and “two-rupee doctor”. In recent years, the duration of treatment was changed to 6 am to 4 pm on account of his worsening health.

The doctor also used to provide medicines to patients who could not afford to buy them.

Shock for patients

He had to wind up his clinic in May 2024 due to age-related health issues, which had come as a shock to the poor patients in this region.

The cremation was reportedly held at Payyambalam on Sunday afternoon.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of Dr Rairu Gopal. In his message, the CM said, “For half a century, he had been charging only two rupees for his consultation. His willingness to serve people was a great relief to poor patients.”

