IRS officer, family death: Kerala police probe all angles; victim was JPSC topper

Kochi/Ranchi, Feb 22 (PTI) The Kerala Police on Saturday said it is probing various angles regarding the mysterious deaths of an IRS officer and his kin here and has intensified the investigation, days after the Customs official and his sister were found hanging inside their house here while their mother's body was also found there.

One of the victims, Shalini Vijay who was summoned by a court in a CBI case earlier, was a state government officer in Jharkhand. A Personnel department official in Ranchi said there was no information about her since 2020 after she went to Kerala on vacation.

The deceased have been identified as Maneesh Vijay (43), an IRS officer and additional commissioner with Central Excise and Customs in Kochi, his sister Shalini Vijay, and their mother, Shakuntala Agarwal.

According to police sources, Shalini had recently received court summons directing for her appearance in Jharkhand on February 15 in connection with a case investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation. She was an accused in the case pertaining to alleged irregularities in her appointment in the Jharkhand government service, sources added.

She was the topper of the first batch of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and her last posting was in Garhwa as district social welfare officer, the official in Ranchi said.

While Maneesh and Shalini were found hanging, Shakuntala was discovered dead on her bed with the body draped in a white cloth, and flowers sprinkled over it.

According to Kerala police, preliminary findings suggest the siblings died by suicide. However, the exact cause of their mother's death can be ascertained only after an autopsy, a senior officer said.

Police have found Maneesh had purchased flowers on February 14. They also found an entry in his diary dated February 15, instructing that certain documents be handed over to his younger sister, who is currently in Dubai, the officer said.

Police added that their younger sister is expected to arrive in Kochi on Saturday, following which the autopsy will be conducted.

While investigators are exploring all angles, they have not yet established a direct link between the deaths and the case.

"If the mother's death is found to be natural, the siblings’ suicides could be due to grief. Right now, our focus is to confirm the cause of death through the autopsy," said an officer.

Maneesh Vijay was residing at the Central Excise Staff Quarters at Kakkanadu, here.

The officer had been on leave for a few days, but when he failed to return to work, colleagues visited his residence on Thursday night.

Upon detecting a foul smell, they looked through an open window and spotted one body hanging. Police were immediately alerted, and upon entering the house, they found a second body hanging in another room.

Subsequent searches led to the recovery of another body lying on the bed in another room, police said.

The family had been residing in the quarters for the past year and a half but reportedly kept to themselves, maintaining limited interaction with neighbours, police added.

In Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, a distant relative and president of Vijayvargiya Vasiya Sabha, Sanjeev Vijayvargiya said the family of Maneesh and Shalini have their ancestral house at Tulsi Chowk in Doranda in the city.

The family has been a part of Vijayvargiya Samaj but there was hardly any contact after they moved to Kerala.

"Shalini's grandfather Nemi Chand was posted in BPSC, Patna. Her father Uttam Chand worked in Bokaro Steel but he died at a younger age....Shalini also had a flat at Ranchi's Radium Road," Vijayvargiya, who is also a former deputy mayor of Ranchi, told PTI.

He said Shalini's mother Shakuntala Devi was a professor in a college in Bokaro.

Shalini's uncle Prem Chand told reporters that they received the information of his relatives' death late on Thursday.

He also expressed surprise over the incident. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)