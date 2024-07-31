Interactive: Kerala has suffered most landslides in India, shows govt data

In Kerala’s Wayanad, 200 people have died in major landslides triggered by heavy rain on Tuesday (July 30) and hundreds are still trapped under the debris, raising fears of more fatalities.

During the last decade, Kerala has suffered the most due to landslides in India, according to data released by the Union government.

As per the inputs from the Ministry of Mines, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has collected data on 3,782 major landslides that occurred between 2015 and 2022 in different States and Union territories, which have impacted lives and infrastructure, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr. Jitendra Singh had said in the Lok Sabha on July 27, 2022.

