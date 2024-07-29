Intense rains and gusty winds lash high ranges of Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, July 29 (PTI) After a brief lull, the southwest monsoon intensified, bringing widespread rains to several parts of Kerala on Monday, triggering isolated incidents of mudslides.

Incessant downpour and gusty winds pounded the northern districts of Wayanad and Kozhikode since Sunday night.

Mudslides were reported in the plantation area of Mundakkai in Wayanad. Following heavy rains, many families in Puthumala in the district were shifted to relief camps, authorities said.

Meanwhile, gusty winds caused widespread destruction in the high ranges of Kozhikode district.

Many trees got uprooted, and several houses were damaged in the sudden winds that hit Thamarassery and Ambayathodu regions in the small hours of Monday.

"At least seven houses were damaged in the area as huge trees were uprooted and fell upon them due to strong winds. Power supply was also disrupted widely," a resident said.

In view of heavy rains, the shutters of Pathazhakund Dam in Thrissur and Peppara and Aruvikkara Dams in Thiruvananthapuram would be raised to release excess water, the respective district authorities said.

Considering the continuous heavy rains, the district authorities declared a holiday for all educational institutions in Thrissur district on Tuesday.

According to the latest update of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) an orange alert, predicting very heavy rainfall, is sounded in the northern districts of Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

As per the latest radar imagery, moderate - intense spell of rainfall with winds gusting upto 40 kmph is expected in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Idukki, Ernakulam, Wayanad and Kannur districts in the coming hours.

Disaster management authorities said water logging on major roads and poor visibility on vehicles may lead to traffic congestion.

Uprooting of trees may cause damages related to the power sector, it said adding that rain could cause adverse impacts on humans and livestock as well as damage to loose and unsecured structures along the coastline.

