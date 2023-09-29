Incessant rains lash Kerala; ‘yellow’ alert in 10 districts

Incessant rains since Thursday night (September 28) caused waterlogging and traffic snarls in several parts of Kerala on Friday (September 29).



In the wake of continuous rains, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a Yellow alert warning in 10 districts - Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod. Rains accompanied by gusty winds lashed various parts of the state since Thursday night (September 28).

"Yellow Alert" indicates heavy rains between 6-11 cm.

“Thunderstorms with lightning, accompanied by gusty winds, were likely in many places for the next two days in the state,” IMD sources said.

“Isolated heavy rains were predicted in various places, and people living in high-range and coastal areas should maintain extra vigil,” the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority said in Thiruvananthapuram.

Continuous rains flooded low-lying areas and resulted in traffic snarls in districts like Thiruvananthapuram, where there is no particular weather warning in place.

(With inputs from agencies)