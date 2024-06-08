IMD forecasts very heavy rain for five Kerala districts

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 8 (PTI) With the Southwest monsoon continuing to dump rains in Kerala, the India Meteorological Department on Saturday issued an 'orange alert' in five districts of the state predicting very heavy rains there.

The southern district of Pathanamthitta and northern districts of Kozhikode Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod were placed under the orange alert for the day, according to the latest IMD update.

The weather agency also issued a 'yellow alert' for eight districts of the state, warning of heavy rains in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

As heavy rains pose potential hazards, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has advised people to be vigilant.

Meanwhile, the shutters of Aruvikkara Dam in Thiruvananthapuram were raised by 25 cm on Saturday morning, district authorities said.

The shutters may be raised further in the coming hours and those living in the area should exercise caution, they added. PTI

