Highly qualified recruits will boost Kerala Police efficiency: CM Vijayan

Thrissur (Kerala), Mar 16 (PTI) Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said that the trend of candidates with high educational qualifications joining Kerala police force is on the rise and this would further enhance the efficiency of the force.

He said 39 engineering graduates including three MTech holders are among the new batch of sub-inspectors inducted into the force.

CM was speaking in the passing out parade that marked the culmination of training imparted to 118 sub-inspector recruits at Kerala Police Academy here.

Lavishly praising the state police force, he said Kerala Police is one of the most efficient police forces in the country and this feat has been achieved through their relentless efforts.

Persons with high educational qualifications becoming part of the state police force is a new trend, Vijayan noted.

In this newly inducted batch of sub-inspectors, 39 are engineering graduates and three of them are MTech holders. There are 3 MBA holders and 18 post-graduates among them, he said and urged them to contribute more. PTI

