High-level police team to probe sexual abuse allegations in Kerala film industry

The Kerala government has constituted a special high-level police team to investigate the allegations of sexual abuse and discrimination made by actresses in the state film industry following the submission of the Justice K Hema Committee report .

The decision came after a meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with senior police officials on Sunday (August 25).



The special investigation team, headed by IG G Sparjan Kumar, will include four senior women IPS officers. The team will operate under the supervision of ADGP H Venkitesh.

Team members

Barring IG Sparjan Kumar, the team includes DIG S Ajitha Begum, SP (Crime Branch HQ) Merin Joseph, AIG (Coastal Police) G Poonguzhali, AIG (Law & Order) Ajith V, Aishwarya Donghre, Assistant Director, Kerala Police Academy, and S Madhusoodanan, SP (Crime Branch), Thiruvananthapuram.

This special team has been tasked with thoroughly investigating the allegations made by several women working in the Kerala film industry and ensuring that their voices are heard and justice is served.

Already, acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith has resigned as the chairman of Kerala Chalachitra Academy following allegations of misbehaviour levelled against him by Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra. Veteran Malayalam actor Siddique has also resigned from the post of the general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).