Hema panel report | Mohanlal breaks silence, says not part of any power group in industry

Veteran actor Mohanlal on Saturday (August 31) said he was not part of any power group in the Malayalam film industry and he has no knowledge of the existence of any such group.

Mohanlal told the media that Malayalam cinema was a huge industry where thousands work and the actors' association, AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists), could not address the issues that cropped up. His remarks came days after he resigned as the AMMA president.

He said the association’s executive body headed by him resigned following allegations against it after the release of the report by Justice Hema Committee.

‘Punish wrongdoers’

Mohanlal addressed the media for the first time after the release of the report which exposed alleged harassment and exploitation of women actors in the Malayalam film industry.

“Wrongdoers should be punished if there is evidence against them,” the actor said, referring to the allegations of sexual misconduct and assault against some members of AMMA.

“I am not part of any power group in Malayalam cinema and not aware of the existence of any such group,” the actor said.

Emotional turmoil



In a media interaction following the unveiling of the Kerala Cricket League in Thiruvananthapuram, Mohanlal expressed his emotional turmoil regarding the ongoing challenges in the industry, particularly in light of the Hema Committee report.



“I don’t have answers,” he stated candidly, addressing the pressing issues that have recently come to light. “There are so many issues mentioned in the Hema panel report... Let the government follow up on it,” he said.



He called for a collective action but evaded the questions about discussing the existing issues with the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC).

‘AMMA sole target’

“Do not make it an issue between AMMA and WCC, this is concerning the entire industry and everyone should work to reconstruct it,” he said. Replying to a media query, he asked, “Who would oppose an inquiry into the issues raised in the report.”

Reflecting on his long career, the actor asserted, “I have never run away... I have been in front of you for the last 47 years.” He explained that his recent absence was due to personal matters, specifically his wife's surgery, which delayed the release of his film, ‘Barroz’.



Mohanlal reiterated the importance of AMMA, stating, “AMMA is not a trade union; it's kind of a family for the welfare of artists.” He urged that the entire Malayalam film industry should come together to respond to the Hema Committee report, rather than placing blame solely on AMMA. “Now every finger is pointed towards AMMA only,” he remarked, emphasising the need for collective responsibility.

Calls for rebuilding industry

“Those who criticise our functioning within the association should step forward and take up leadership,” said Mohanlal.

He called for rebuilding the industry, saying, “This industry is the result of the sweat and blood of many. We have to reconstruct the industry, just like we are doing in the disaster-hit Wayanad.” He also highlighted the need for junior artists to have their associations and for legislation to protect all involved in the industry.

“Everybody in the cinema should speak up, not only a section like us. When this becomes national and international headlines, the industry is going to wreckage,” he added.