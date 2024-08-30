Hema panel fallout: Congress protests against Kerala govt for 'protecting' MLA Mukesh

Congress leaders and activists took to the streets in Kerala on Friday (August 30) accusing the Left government of protecting CPI(M) MLA and actor M Mukesh, who is accused of rape and sexual by an actress in the Malayalam film industry.

The Leader of the Opposition, VD Satheesan, charged the government with shielding the culprits from the industry.

Mahila Congress activists in Kochi and Kollam marched on the streets demanding the resignation of Mukesh from the Assembly.

They also sought a thorough investigation into the allegations of sexual misconduct made by female actors in the Malayalam film industry to the Justice Hema Committee.

In Kochi, demonstrators used brooms to beat the effigies of Mukesh, Siddique and Ranjith, who are currently accused of sexual assault.

In Kollam, a protest march was held outside Mukesh's residence, with activists calling for his immediate resignation as MLA.

Congress targets CM

Satheesan alleged that the accused in the film industry were being protected by a "power group" in the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) led by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

He claimed that even Left leaders who have called for action against the accused were being intimidated by the "power group".

"The government is shielding the culprits. Despite causing so much trouble, they are facing no consequences, but the film industry will face even more difficulties in the coming days," he said.

‘CPI(M) must sack Mukesh’

Attacking the chief minister, he said after the Hema Committee report came out, Vijayan stopped holding press conferences.

"The decision on resignation should be taken by Mukesh and the CPI(M). If Mukesh is not willing to resign, the CPI(M) should take the decision," he said.

Several female actors have complained against their male counterparts, leading to the registration of FIRs against Mukesh, Siddique, Jayasurya, Maniyanpilla Raju, Idavela Babu and director Ranjith.

The Hema committee report revealed instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry. There was enough material to show that sexual favours were being demanded from the women in the industry, who, if they needed to work, had to sexually indulge a group of powerful men in the industry.