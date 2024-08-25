Hema Committee report | UDF asks Kerala's cultural affairs minister to step down

The Congress-led UDF on Sunday (August 25) welcomed the resignation of eminent filmmaker Ranjith from the state-run Chalachitra Academy and actor Siddique as the general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) following sexual abuse charges levelled against them by two actors in separate instances.

However, the Opposition front warned the state government that the ongoing row and related developments would not end with the resignation of the duo.

In a hard-hitting statement, the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly VD Satheesan demanded the resignation of Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan, accusing him of “covering up” the Hema Committee report and trying to protect the accused by rubbishing the statements of victims.

Minister protecting accused: Congress



The recent release of the Hema Committee report, which sheds light into the numerous incidents of sexual abuse in the Malayalam film industry, has prompted several women professionals in the industry to come out and speak up openly about the alleged harassment they suffered in the industry.

While a Bengali actress levelled charges of misbehaviour against Ranjith, another actress from the state came up with sexual assault allegations against Siddique, following which both of them had to step down from their respective positions on Sunday.

“The government tried to protect the academy chairman but failed. The resignation was inevitable in view of serious allegations,” Satheesan said.

In the statement, he alleged that the cultural affairs minister who came out openly to protect the accused was a “disgrace” to the entire state.

“Cheriyan, who violated the oath without fulfilling his legal and constitutional responsibilities, does not deserve to continue as a minister even for a moment,” the LoP said.

Govt concealed panel report?



Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the cultural affairs minister and concerned officials had committed a “serious crime” by concealing the expert panel report, despite the fact that a series of crimes, including those falling under POCSO Act had taken place, he added.

Satheesan reiterated the demand for constitution of a team comprising women IPS officers immediately to probe the findings in the Hema committee report.

“The real culprits should be brought to justice immediately.” He also warned the government of serious consequences if it went ahead with a proposed cinema conclave, expected to be held in the coming months.

(With agency inputs)

