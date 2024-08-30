Hema Committee fallout: Second FIR filed against actor Jayasurya

A second First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against Malayalam actor Jayasurya following a complaint by an actress, Kerala Police said.

“Second FIR registered against actor Jayasurya under 354, 354A(A1)(1), 354D IPC. The case was registered after the complainant’s statement was recorded. FIR has been registered in Thiruvananthapuram and will be transferred to Thodupuzha Police Station,” the Kerala Police informed the press.

Police said the same actress had filed a complaint against actor Mukesh, CPI(M) MLA from Kollam constituency, on the basis of which an FIR was registered against him.



The Special Investigation Team (SIT) recorded the statement of the actress on Wednesday (August 28), police said.

The actress has accused actors Jayasurya, Mukesh, Idavela Babu, and Maniyanpilla Raju of verbal and physical abuse when they were filming.

Speaking to ANI, she shared several instances of misconduct towards her by these actors.

“Once, as I was coming out from the toilet, Jayasurya hugged me from behind and even kissed me forcefully. After that, Idavela Babu expressed his interest in a sexual relationship with me,” she said.

She went on to describe unsettling interactions with Maniyanpilla Raju, who even made “inappropriate suggestions” regarding her hotel accommodation.

The actress first made these allegations on her Facebook page after the Hema Committee report findings came to light, detailing several incidents going back to 2013. She said she was writing to report a series of incidents of physical and verbal abuse she suffered at the hands of Mukesh, Maniyanpilla Raju, Idavela Babu, Jayasurya, Advocate Chandrasekharan, production controller Noble, and Vichu.

She wrote in her post that the abuse she faced forced her to leave the Malayalam film industry and move to Chennai.