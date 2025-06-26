Heavy rains trigger flood alerts across Kerala; CM urges caution

With heavy rainfall continuing across Kerala due to a low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued flood warnings and region-specific alerts for multiple districts in Kerala. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a message posted on social media, urged the public to remain vigilant and follow all safety instructions issued by authorities.

As per the IMD’s forecast, red alerts have been declared in Idukki, Malappuram, and Wayanad districts, while orange alerts are in place for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, and Kannur.

Rough sea conditions likely

The advisory warns of the likelihood of strong winds and rough sea conditions along the Kerala coast in the coming days. In light of this, the Chief Minister has appealed to the fishing community to avoid venturing into the sea for the next three days.

“With the intensity of rainfall expected to increase, the chances of landslides and mud slips are significantly high,” the Chief Minister said. He called on the public to strictly follow official instructions, move to safer locations if advised, and avoid unnecessary travel to hilly areas and towards reservoirs.

“All must stay alert. Avoid travel to vulnerable zones and ensure safety by heeding official alerts,” he added.

Disaster management teams have been placed on high alert in the affected districts. Local administrations have been instructed to prepare relief shelters and ensure timely evacuations if needed.