Heavy rains in Kerala, river waters rise; orange alert in 7 districts

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 28 (PTI) As heavy rains lashed various parts of Kerala, water in many rivers rose to dangerous levels prompting evacuation of hundreds of people living in low-lying areas and riverbanks.

Shutters of some dams in Palakkad and Pathanamthitta districts of the state were also opened during the day to release excess water.

As the rains continued, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert in seven districts -- Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram and Wayanad -- of the state for the day.

An orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm.

The IMD also said that a low pressure area has formed over Saurashtra-Kutch and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea and there is a cyclonic circulation over southwest Bangladesh and Gangetic West Bengal.

As a result, rains and strong winds were likely in the state in the coming days, it said.

Meanwhile, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) said that there is a possibility of high waves ranging from 2 to 3 meters along the Kerala coast on Saturday and Sunday and urged fishermen and coastal residents to be cautious and avoid launching of small boats, yachts or fishing vessels during this time.

Rains in the state during the last few days raised water levels in various rivers leading to flooding of low-lying areas and displacing hundreds from their homes. It also led to opening of shutters in some dams, like Banasura Sagar in Wayanad district and Moozhiyar in Pathanamthitta district, in the state in the last few days.

Shutters of various dams, including Kanjirapuzha, Malampuzha and Meenkara, in Palakkad were opened on Saturday following a rise in their water levels due to rains in their catchment areas, the district administration said.

Besides these, authorities in Idukki district are preparing for the possible opening of the Mullaperiyar dam, after Tamil Nadu officials on Friday indicated they may open the shutters once the water level reaches 136 feet.

As a precaution, the district administration on Friday completed arrangements to evacuate 3,220 people from 883 families living in low-lying areas, which includes villages such as Periyar, Manjumala, Upputhura, Elappara, Ayyappankovil, Kanchiyar, Aanavilasam, and Udumbanchola.

On Saturday at 10 am, the water level in the Mullaperiyar dam reached 135.70 feet.

The Mullaperiyar Dam -- though located in Kerala -- is operated and maintained by Tamil Nadu under a 999-year lease dating back to 1886.

Kerala fears the ageing dam poses a safety risk, while Tamil Nadu insists on maintaining full control to ensure water supply for its agricultural needs. PTI

