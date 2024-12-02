Heavy rainfall prompts ban on Sabarimala pilgrim activities in rivers, forest routes

Pathanamthitta/Idukki, Dec 2 (PTI) In light of the heavy rainfall in Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts, authorities have issued orders prohibiting Sabarimala pilgrims from entering rivers or using bathing ghats and have imposed a ban on pilgrim travel through the forest route via Sathram to the hill shrine.

In their separate orders, the district collectors of Idukki and Pathanamthitta stated that these temporary restrictions have been put in place to ensure the safety of pilgrims.

The ban on pilgrims venturing into rivers and ghats in Pathanamthitta district will remain in effect until the heavy rain warning is lifted, District Collector S Prem Krishna said in the order.

The order stated that the heavy rainfall has increased the risk of flooding, waterlogging, landslides, and other disasters in low-lying areas.

"The mountain regions and forests are particularly vulnerable to flash floods, landslides, and mudslides due to the intense rain. Residents and visitors to these areas are advised to remain extremely cautious," it added.

The order further mentioned the possibility of water being released from reservoirs, making it strictly prohibited to cross rivers or engage in bathing or other activities in rivers and water bodies under any circumstances.

Issuing the order banning travel through the Mukkuzhy-Sathram forest route, Idukki District Collector V Vigneshwari stated that the ban would remain in place until weather conditions improve.

The police and forest departments have been directed to take necessary measures for further action, the order added. PTI

