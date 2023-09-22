Heavy rains in Kerala: IMD issues 'yellow alert'

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'yellow alert' on Friday, cautioning of isolated heavy rainfall in seven districts of Kerala as the incessant rains persist.

Heavy rainfall was predicted in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam districts.



Northern districts including Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod are likely to witness thunderstorms, moderate rains and heavy rains in the coming hours, IMD sources said.

"Yellow alert" indicates heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.

Incessant rains caused waterlogging and uprooting of trees in high ranges of Kottayam and Idukki districts.

Meanwhile, shutters of Peppara Dam here were raised by 10 cm in the wake of increased water level, district authorities said.

The District Collector has asked local people to be vigil as the shutters would be raised by another 10 cm later in the day, an official statement said here.

Heavy rains lashed hilly areas in Kottayam on Thursday causing landslides in two places and disrupting traffic on various roads, including the one leading to the popular hill station of Vagamon in Idukki.

The sudden heavy rains also led to rise in water levels of various streams and rivers, including the Meenachil river, raising concerns of a flood situation in the downstream areas, the district administration had said.

