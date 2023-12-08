Kerala HC issues notice to CM Vijayan, daughter over her IT firm's 'transactions'

The Kerala high court on Friday (December 8) issued notice to the state chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter T Veena and some UDF leaders over alleged financial transactions between her firm and a private mineral company.

Judge Justice K Babu has also issued notice to Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, Indian Union Muslim League leaders PK Kunhalikutty and VK Ebrahim Kunju and to Veena's firm Exalogic Solutions.

The court had earlier appointed a lawyer as amicus curiae to argue for and on behalf of the petitioner – social activist Gireesh Babu of Kalamassery – who died while the case was in progress.

The court was hearing a revision petition by Gireesh challenging the order of the Vigilance Special Court, Muvattupuzha, dismissing a plea for a probe into the alleged illegal financial transactions between Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) and Veena's firm and some political leaders, reportedly for want of evidence.

Pinarayi Vijayan told the media on Friday not to worry about the case as the notice was issued to him.

Congress charge

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan on Friday said the Enforcement Directorate was not looking into the allegations as the Left party and the CM have made a "deal" with the BJP.

A controversy erupted in Kerala after a Malayalam daily reported that CMRL paid ₹1.72 crore to the CM’s daughter between 2017 and 2020.

The report said that CMRL earlier had an agreement with Veena's IT firm for consultancy and software support services. It said that although no service was rendered by her firm, the amount was paid on a monthly basis "due to her relationship with a prominent person".

The vigilance court had said the complainant had not furnished any material facts which would show that the political leaders had done any favours to CMRL in their capacity as public servants.

It also noted that the order of the Interim Board for Settlement dated June 12, 2023 “does not show a prima facie case of commission of any offences" punishable under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

