Handicapped man dies by suicide in Kerala over non-receipt of disability pension

Kozhikode (Kerala), Jan 23 (PTI) A 77-year-old physically challenged man on Tuesday died by suicide in this district allegedly over non-receipt of his disability pension for several months.

A former member of the Chakkittapara panchayat said that the man -- Joseph -- had given a letter to the panchayat stating that if does not receive his disability pension, he will commit suicide.

He has a daughter who is also disabled, the former panchayat member said.

The panchayat reportedly claimed that it cannot be said that the man took the extreme step due to non-receipt of disability pension.

Meanwhile, police said that it has registered an FIR in connection with the incident and an investigation has been launched. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)

Suicide helpline numbers: