Guruvayur temple undergoes purification ritual after 'power bank' breach by junior priest

A purification ritual was performed at the revered Sree Krishna Temple at Guruvayur in Kerala after a junior priest took his power bank into the sanctum sanctorum. This is considered as a serious breach of rules in the temple.

The junior priest, who was questioned by the police, said the device may have accidentally fallen into a bag containing betel leaves and other prayer items that he was carrying.

The temple prohibits devotees from taking personal items including wallets and mobile phones into the place of worship. These items are usually kept in a cloakroom before devotees pass through a metal detector to enter the shrine. Senior and junior priests, however, do not have to undergo this security screening.



New inspection protocols

Devaswom administrator KP Vijayan has now announced that new inspection protocols for junior priests will be discussed at a meeting on June 29.

Media reports quoted him as making it clear that any decision will be taken only after due consultation with the priests and security personnel.

The temple, completed in the 14th century, is one of the most revered among all Hindu shrines in Kerala. It is located in the small town of Guruvayoor in Thrissur district.

Hundreds of thousands of pilgrims visit the temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu, who is seen in this temple in the form of Lord Krishna.