Full emergency at Thiruvananthapuram airport after bomb threat on AI flight

A full emergency was declared at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport following a bomb threat on an Air India flight from Mumbai on Thursday (August 22), news agency PTI reported quoting airport sources.

The flight with 135 passengers landed safely at the airport around 8am and was moved to an isolation bay, they said.

Passengers were safely evacuated from the flight by 8.44am, they said.

Airport operations uninterrupted

The bomb threat was communicated by the pilot at 7.30am as the aircraft approached the Thiruvananthapuram airport, PTI reported.

Subsequently, full emergency was declared at the airport at 7.36am.

“There has been no impact on life. Airport operations are currently uninterrupted,” sources told PTI.

Details on the origin of the threat and other information are awaited, they added.

