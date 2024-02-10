Freebies are nothing but ‘temporary assistance’ to people: CPI(M)

Senior CPI(M) leader KK Shailaja has justified freebies, saying such "temporary assistance" should continue till permanent practical solutions to people’s problems are found.



The governments should give social welfare pensions and scholarships to support the public and these cannot be treated as "favours" to them, she said.

The former health minister was speaking during a discussion at the Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters (MBIFL) 2024 in Thiruvananthapuram.

'Politics of freebies'

She also stressed on the need to evolve a "scientific view" cutting across politics with regard to development.

When the moderator asked whether the "politics of freebies" was appropriate, Shailaja said it should be continued till the country resolved the problems being faced by its citizens.

"We cannot tell the people that assistance will be provided to them only after these practical solutions come into existence. So, amidst these planning, such temporary assistance should be there," she explained.

Welfare pension

Pointing to the situation in Kerala, she said the government has to give those eligible Rs 1,600 each as social welfare pension monthly.

It also has to give subsidy (for essential commodities) and scholarships for the studies of students.

She termed as “unacceptable” the argument these all were just favours and so should be ended.

Development issues

"I am a person who is of the view that it should be continued," added Shailaja, a member of the central committee member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Development cannot happen without eviction and acquisition of land. Big infrastructure projects and tourism developments are essential for Kerala’s growth, she said.

More than 400 speakers from around the world are taking part in the literary event, which began on February 8 will conclude on February 11.