Former Kerala minister and IUML leader Kutty Ahammed Kutty no more

Malappuram (Kerala), Aug 11 (PTI) Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) veteran Kutty Ahammed Kutty died at his residence in Tanur here due to age-related ailments, family sources said.

He was 71.

A three-time MLA who had represented Tanur and Tirurangadi segments in the state Assembly years ago, Kutty had held the Local Self Government portfolio in the Oommen Chandy-led UDF government.

He had been inactive in politics for some years after a car accident years ago.

Currently a member of the IUML's state executive, he had also served as the state vice president and as district secretary of the party.

He is survived by wife and three children.

Cutting across politics, people from various walks of life including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala condoled his demise.

In his condolence message, the CM said Kutty was a prominent political leader who made a remarkable presence both as a minister and as a member of the assembly. His death caused a great loss to the society. PTI

