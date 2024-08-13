Five-member expert team to inspect landslides-hit areas in Wayanad

Wayanad(Kerala), Aug 13 (PTI) A five-member expert team will visit the landslides-hit areas of the district on Tuesday to assess what caused the disaster that claimed hundreds of lives.

The team will be led by senior scientist John Matthai of the National Center for Geosciences which has been assigned by the State Disaster Management Authority to inspect the landslide-hit areas in Wayanad Meppadi panchayat, a statement issued by the district administration said.

The team will assess the possible dangers in different parts of the disaster area and nearby sites.

It will also assess how the disaster happened and what phenomena occurred in the landslide, the statement added.

After the inspection, the expert team will submit its report to the government and will also recommend suitable land use for the area.

The team will function under the Disaster Management Authority Act of 2005.

Center of Excellence in Water Related Disaster Management (CWRM) Principal Scientist and Head Dr TK Drishya, Surathkal NIT Associate Professor Dr Srivalsa Kolathayar, District Soil Conservation Officer Tara Manoharan and Kerala Disaster Management Authority Hazard and Risk Analyst P Pradeep are the other members of the expert team.

