Wayanad: Five-member expert team begins inspection of landslides-hit areas

Wayanad(Kerala), Aug 13 (PTI) A five-member expert team on Tuesday began inspecting the landslides-hit areas of Wayanad district including the epicentre of the disaster and collected rock and soil samples for testing.

The team was led by senior scientist John Matthai of the National Center for Geosciences, which has been tasked by the State Disaster Management Authority to inspect the landslide-hit areas in Wayanad's Meppadi panchayat.

It halted its inspection by noon today due to adverse weather conditions in the disaster area, the district administration said in a statement. The inspections will continue till August 15, it added.

"The team carried out a detailed inspection of the epicentre of the landslide -- Punchirimattom -- and the adjoining areas, and collected soil and rock samples from there," it said.

The team will assess the possible dangers in different parts of the disaster-stricken area and nearby sites.

It will also assess how the disaster happened and what phenomena occurred in the landslides, the statement added.

After the inspection, the expert team will submit its report to the government and also recommend suitable land use for the area.

The team will function under the Disaster Management Authority Act of 2005.

Principal Scientist and Head of the Centre of Excellence in Water Related Disaster Management Dr TK Drishya, Surathkal NIT Associate Professor Dr Srivalsa Kolathayar, District Soil Conservation Officer Tara Manoharan and Kerala Disaster Management Authority Hazard and Risk Analyst P Pradeep are the other members of the expert team. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)