FCRA row: Kerala church-backed Malayalam paper hits out at ‘political opportunists’

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 11 (PTI) A church-supported Malayalam daily on Saturday came out with a hard-hitting editorial and slammed "political opportunists" amid an ongoing row over the proposed amendments to the FCRA.

The 'Deepika Daily', in its editorial, asserted that the church stand would remain unchanged despite "threats" and attempts to silence voices on issues affecting minorities.

Referring to laws passed in the name of all but allegedly targeting minorities, the editorial said there were several instances where such measures had disproportionately impacted minority communities, and warned against efforts to prevent discussion on the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).

"Even if political opportunists come forward with threats asking not to speak about the FCRA, our stand will remain the same," the editorial said, adding that let political defilers not hijack it.

The editorial came a day after BJP leader P C George and his son made remarks against certain Christian bishops.

George criticised certain Catholic bishops, alleging that they were supporting the opposition UDF in the April 9 Assembly polls.

George, who contested from the Christian-dominated Poonjar constituency in Kottayam district, had claimed that a bishop of the Kanjirapally diocese, Mar Jose Pulickal, directed nuns in convents to vote for the UDF.

His son, Shone George, who contested from the Pala constituency, had also made similar allegations, claiming that despite the BJP supporting the Church on various issues, the party had not received reciprocal backing.

George had said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had assured that the proposed FCRA amendment bill would not create difficulties and would only mandate disclosure of foreign funding details.

"Those bishops who speak politics will be seen as politicians by us. We will deal with them politically. We will not respect them," George had said.

On concerns raised by sections of the Christian community over the FCRA amendment bill, he said, "Let them keep their concerns to themselves. The bill will be passed." Christian churches in Kerala have expressed opposition to the proposed amendments to the FCRA.

The bill to amend the FCRA was introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25, with the government making it clear that individuals engaging in forced religious conversion through foreign funding will not be spared.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai had said that the legislation aims to enhance transparency and ensure proper utilisation of funds received from abroad. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)