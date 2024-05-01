Power cuts, deaths: How Kerala is reeling under intense heatwave

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has issued an extraordinary Press release, urging the public not to blame its officers and workers for potential power outages caused by the extreme heat.

“Do not view us as adversaries; we are not accountable for the power outages; the reason is purely technical,” read the KSEB release.

The Board highlighted the strain on the power distribution network, which is struggling to cope with escalating demand. On Monday (April 29), a new record was set, with daily power consumption reaching 113.15 million units, exceeding the previous maximum of 102.99 million units recorded on April 19, 2023. Additionally, the peak load soared to a new high, hitting 5,717 MW at 10.19 pm on Monday.

Automatic shutdown

Attributing the outages to the Automatic Demand Management System (ADMS) installed at 11 KV and 33 KV feeders, the KSEB explained that these systems automatically cut off power supply when the load surpasses the maximum capacity.

The Board explained that to address the escalating demand, it is procuring power from both the Day Ahead Market and Realtime Market. However, it highlighted a nationwide power shortage due to increased demand spurred by the extreme summer heat.

Consequently, the National Power Exchange has implemented the ADMS to prevent grid collapse resulting from excessive power draw. If the allocated limit is exceeded, the system initiates shutdowns at select substations, leading to power outages during peak hours.

Critical safeguard

Installed to prevent grid failure, the ADMS serves as a critical safeguard. Failure to regulate power consumption could precipitate a severe power crisis in the near future, the Board said.

Urging consumers to exercise prudence, the KSEB emphasized the importance of responsible power usage between 7 pm and 2 am. While complete avoidance of air conditioners may not be feasible, reducing their number at home can significantly alleviate strain on the system, it said.

Heat alert

An alert has been issued by the Met department for four Kerala districts, warning of temperatures potentially exceeding 40 degrees Celsius. Palakkad district is projected to witness a temperature rise of 4-5 degrees Celsius.

Additionally, the Kerala Disaster Management Authority has issued warnings, highlighting the possibility of coastal regions experiencing humidity levels in the range of 55-65%, leading to significant discomfort.

Tourism hit

Extreme heat, since February, has had a detrimental effect on tourism. Industry insiders have reported a notable decline in domestic tourist arrivals, with major destinations like Munnar witnessing a 30–40 per cent decrease.

Moreover, bookings have significantly gone down. In the neighbouring hill stations of Ooty and Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu, the situation is even more precarious, as they have started restricting tourist movement due to extreme heat and water scarcity. Ooty, incidentally, recorded its highest-ever temperature of 29 degrees Celsius — 5.4 degrees above its average — on Monday.

To regulate visitor and vehicular movement during the summer vacation, the Madras High Court has mandated e-passes for non-residents of Ooty and Kodaikanal to enter these hill stations.

“There’s a noticeable trend of people postponing their trips, resulting in a lacklustre booking scene. This reluctance to travel could be from a combination of factors, including the ongoing elections and the prevailing heatwave conditions. Both of these factors appear to be collectively impacting tourism in the region,” says Shailesh S, a hotelier in Munnar.

Health guide

As temperatures soared to unprecedented levels in the state, 10 people have succumbed to suspected heatstroke, say local media reports.

In response to the escalating situation, the health department has taken action by ordering the closure of Anganwadis for a week. During this period, the supplementary nutrition usually provided at these centres will be delivered to the children’s homes.

Furthermore, both government and private Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) will remain closed until May 4. Given that preparatory classes for the All India Trade Test have not been completed, ITIs will conduct online classes during this hiatus.

Additionally, authorities have advised people to carry umbrellas and stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water when venturing outdoors to prevent dehydration. Alongside various guidelines, they have also encouraged people to limit outdoor activities during the day and postpone all public events until the evening.