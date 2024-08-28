Dissent, revolt hit AMMA; crisis deepens after hurried disbanding of top committee

Not every actor in Kerala is happy over the mass resignation of the executive committee members of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) over allegations of sexual misconduct in the industry in the wake of the revelations made by the Justice Hema Committee report.

Indeed, some say they have not submitted their resignations although AMMA has made it known that the body running the outfit has called it quits following the resignation of its president, and veteran actor Mohanlal.

Disagreements over mass resignations



AMMA insiders say there was disagreement over the mass resignations. While some actors have stated that they have not resigned, others said they bowed out with objections.

Actress Sarayu Mohan told Malayalam TV channels that the decision was not unanimous. Vinu Mohan, Tovino Thomas, Ananya and Jagadeesh also expressed dissent over the collective resignation.

"It cannot be said that the resignation was unanimous. I haven't submitted my resignation yet. I made it clear at the meeting that I couldn't resign” Sarayu told a Malayalam news channel.

‘Why must everyone quit?’

“The collective resignation was a majority decision but there were disagreements. I opposed the decision made by the president and others," she added.

Sarayu insisted that she was still a member of the executive committee and noted that the committee didn’t need to be hurriedly dissolved.

Actress Ananya said it was morally correct for those implicated to resign voluntarily. But she added that she had no personal interest in resigning.

"I've heard of such tendencies within the film industry,” she said, referring to allegations of sexual exploitation that have shaken up the film industry in Kerala and beyond.

“If asked whether I’ve experienced them personally, I wouldn't say as intensely as mentioned in the Hema Committee report. However, discrimination has been present. Since 2007, I’ve been working as a lead actress. Reading the report made me very sad. It became clear that some experienced far more severe situations than I did. As an office bearer of the association, I have limitations in speaking personally. I will continue to work for AMMA's survival," Ananya told Reporter TV.

Some members deny charges

The executive committee was dissolved following president Mohanlal’s resignation on Tuesday. The committee will continue as an ad-hoc body to carry out welfare activities.

The ad-hoc committee will remain until a new one is formed, with elections scheduled in two months. Events such as the Onam feast will proceed as planned.

However, another executive member, Joy Mathew, claimed that the decision to dissolve the committee was taken unanimously.

According to him, it was the best way forward when such allegations of sexual assault arise, necessitating a transparent and unbiased investigation.

Hema Committee report and AMMA

Following the release of the Hema Committee report, a group of members demanded that those accused of sexual misconduct and other allegations resign from key positions in AMMA.

They argued that being associated with AMMA had become a source of embarrassment, urging swift action to avoid further disgrace.

FEFKA wants ‘abusers’ named

Meanwhile, the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) has demanded the public disclosure of names and details of individuals accused of sexual harassment as mentioned in the Hema Committee report.

The federation welcomed the formation of a Special Investigation Team to address these allegations and pledged assistance to survivors in filing complaints and pursuing legal action.

Clinical psychologists will be available to support survivors in overcoming their fears about approaching the investigation team or initiating legal proceedings, read the media release issued by the federation.

Lauds dissolution of AMMA executive panel

FEFKA stated that if any significant findings or arrests involve its members, disciplinary actions will be taken, irrespective of their status.

It expressed hope that the collective resignation of the 'AMMA' executive committee would initiate a transformative renewal for the organisation.