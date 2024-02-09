The Federal
Despite Congress boycott, why Pinarayi’s protest against Centre packed a punch in Delhi
The protest called by Kerala Chief Minister Vijayan was joined by several national leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Tamil Nadu minister Palanivel Thiagarajan and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah among others. Photo: PTI

Despite Congress boycott, why Pinarayi’s protest against Centre packed a punch in Delhi

The LDF protest which saw the participation of prominent leaders from north and south India, was able to counter PM Modi’s allegation that such agitations create a north-south divide; the impact it created also makes the Congress’ job difficult to target the Vijayan govt in Kerala

Rajeev Ramachandran
9 Feb 2024 3:51 AM GMT
Pinarayi VijayanKerala
