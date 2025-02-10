Kerala: Crime Branch to probe sensational fake CSR fund scam case

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 10 (PTI) The Crime Branch wing of the Kerala Police will investigate the sensational fake CSR fund scam, in which fraudsters swindled money from many people across the state by falsely promising to offer laptops, two-wheelers, and home appliances at half price.

State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb on Monday ordered the immediate transfer of the 34 cases registered at various police stations across the state to the Crime Branch, considering the sensational nature of the scam and ensuring an effective investigation.

"The ADGP, Crime Branch will get the cases registered in the Crime Branch Police Station forthwith and entrust the investigation of the cases to a competent officer or team of officers of the state crime branch," the order said.

The State Police Chief made the decision in response to a request from the Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) to transfer the 34 cases registered at various police stations to the State Crime Branch for effective investigation and to safeguard the interests of the investors.

The fraudsters made false offers, claiming that the discount was part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities of various NGOs and charitable organisations.

According to the police, the total amount defrauded in these cases is around 37 crore.

The DGP's order further stated that it has been learned that numerous petitions are being received against the same accused from various districts.

The police have arrested Anandu Krishnan, a resident of Thodupuzha in Idukki district, for allegedly defrauding people of several crores by promising scooters, sewing machines, home appliances, and laptops at half price.

The police are conducting a comprehensive investigation into the scam, which has led to complaints from across the state.

The 26-year-old Krishnan was remanded to five days of police custody on Thursday to facilitate further investigation into the case. PTI

