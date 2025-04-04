CPI(M) leaders defend Kerala CM amid corruption charges against daughter

Madurai, Apr 4 (PTI) CPI(M) leaders on Friday defended Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan amid allegations of corruption against his daughter Veena and accused central agencies of targeting him.

The party adopted a resolution to defend the LDF government in Kerala at the 24th congress of the CPI(M) underway in Madurai.

Veena was reportedly named in a charge sheet by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) as an accused in the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) financial fraud case.

Asked about the allegations, CPI(M) interim coordinator Prakash Karat told reporters here, "If the agencies think they can target Chief Minister Vijayan by registering a case against a family member, the party will deal with it legally and politically." Kerala State Secretary MV Govindan dismissed the charges and said, "This case involves two companies, and the state government has no role in it." He also said it will be challenged "legally and politically".

Addressing a press conference here, party leader Md Salim alleged central agencies are being misused against the Kerala chief minister.

"From the very beginning we are saying how the central agencies, how various agencies are being utilised against the chief minister's office, chief minister's family, and the chief minister himself. Secondly, if there is anything, they will take the legal recourse and will fight it," he said.

The LDF government in Kerala, the only state where the CPI(M)'s influence continues, has been in focus at the party congress, where a resolution supporting the state government was also adopted.

The resolution, moved by Politburo member Md Salim, and seconded by Central Committee member Jitendra Choudhary, said the LDF government of Kerala has the distinction of being opposed to the Hindutva ideology and upholding secularism, and at the same time providing an alternative to the neoliberal policies of the Union government.

"Not surprisingly, the BJP-NDA government at the Centre has virtually imposed a fiscal blockade against the state. Unfortunately, the Congress opposition has also joined these destabilization maneuvers. The 24th congress of the CPI(M) appeals to all democratic sections of the people to rally to defend the LDF government of Kerala," the resolution said.

According to a source, some members have expressed concern that there has been a policy shift in the LDF government, like the recent move to allow private universities, and a proposal for bringing private investment into the state's loss-making public sector undertakings.

Salim, however, denied being aware of any such discussion. He also said there is a difference in 'privatisation' and 'commercialisation' of education, and they will not allow commercialisation of education.

He also said private investment for public sector enterprises is a "creative application to hold back the public sector units as well as its ownership, and modernize it and restructure it".

"It is not like handing over Air India. It is not like handing over profit making PSUs. You can't compare it," Salim said.

The resolution said the alternative development policies pursued by successive Left governments in Kerala have focused on strategy of redistribution for inclusive growth, adding that land reforms have been implemented, trade unions and minimum wage laws have ensured the highest wages, government policies have ensured universal education, health care and social security.

It also said absolute poverty will be eradicated in 2025-26.

"Kerala has ensured a decent and better life for its ordinary citizens," the resolution said.

As Kerala goes to polls next year, the CPI(M)-led Left front government has pitched the concept of 'Nava Kerala', a new Kerala, which will be according to the international standards of a medium developed country. PTI

