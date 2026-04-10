Court grants bail to Malayalam film director Ranjith in sexual harassment case

Kochi, Apr 10 (PTI) A court here on Friday granted bail to film director Ranjith, who was arrested in a sexual harassment case.

Judicial First Class Magistrate L Usha granted bail after imposing stringent conditions.

The court directed Ranjith to surrender his passport, not to leave Ernakulam district, and not to enter the crime scene in Fort Kochi where the film shooting was held.

He was ordered to execute a bond of Rs 1 lakh and furnish two solvent sureties of the like amount.

The court also directed Ranjith to appear before the investigating officer every Monday for the next three months or until the charge sheet in the case is filed.

Ranjith, who is lodged at Ernakulam Sub Jail, will be released soon.

He was arrested from Thodupuzha on March 31 after an actress approached the police alleging that she was sexually harassed by the director inside a caravan during a film shoot in Fort Kochi.

Earlier, the police had interrogated Ranjith in custody.

When the bail plea was considered, the prosecution opposed it, claiming that he had not cooperated with the investigation.

However, the defence counsel submitted that Ranjith had neither objected to his arrest nor to custodial interrogation earlier.

The defence also cited his health condition while seeking bail.

Taking into account his health condition and the status of the investigation, the court granted him bail. PTI

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