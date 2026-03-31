'Conspiracy behind govt setting up board to examine Oommen Chandy in 2023': Wife

Kottayam(Kerala), Mar 31 (PTI) Mariamma Oommen, wife of former chief minister Oommen Chandy, on Tuesday claimed there was a "conspiracy" behind the Kerala government's decision in 2023 to constitute a medical board to look into her husband's illness.

Mariamma told a TV channel here that her husband only had a throat problem, but the government set up a board based on someone's complaint and without consulting the immediate family or Chandy himself.

She also claimed that it was a move targeted against her son, Chandy Oommen.

"It was a severe attack on Chandy Oommen. There was a big conspiracy behind it," she said, adding that she was "deeply hurt and disappointed" by that decision.

She said that the government did not ask her or her husband if they had any complaints regarding the treatment.

"He was one of the sharpest politicians I have seen. At that time, he only had a problem with his throat. They should have shown the decency to ask him," she said.

A six-member medical board comprising expert doctors from various departments had been formed in February 2023 to review Chandy’s health condition and treatment at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

The team was formed following allegations by some relatives regarding the former CM's treatment.

Chandy had later posted a video on his son's Facebook page claiming that he was being properly taken care of by his family and the party.

Chandy’s 42 close relatives, including his younger brother, had sent a letter to the CM seeking his urgent intervention to provide better treatment for his predecessor.

The Congress stalwart had represented the Puthuppally constituency in the state Assembly since 1970 and was chief minister of Kerala twice. PTI

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