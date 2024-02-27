Congress and Left enemies in Kerala, BFFs in other states: PM Modi
PM points out that Congress accuses CM Vijayan of being corrupt and the Left govt lathi-charges Congress workers in Kerala, but they eat together at INDIA meets
The Congress and communist parties are staunch enemies in Kerala but BFFs in other states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday (February 27), taking a dig at the two major opposition parties in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
He quickly explained that “BFFs” means “best friends forever”, a term quite popular among millennials and Gen Z. Both the Congress and the Left parties are part of the INDIA bloc in an effort to form a strong alternative against the BJP at the Centre.
“Opposition lacks roadmap”
The Prime Minister was speaking at the conclusion ceremony of the BJP state unit’s padayatra (foot march) at the Central Stadium in Kerala’s capital city. Modi pilloried the Opposition, claiming it lacks a roadmap for the nation’s progress. Its leaders know they won’t win the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, which is why they resort to abusing him, said Modi.
“The Congress and the communists are each other’s enemies in Kerala, but in other states, they are BFFs. BFFs means best friends forever,” the PM said.
On Congress, Left “betrayal”
He pointed out that the Congress accused Kerala’s communist Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of being involved in corruption and scams and termed the Left government as fascist.
“The communists in response lathi-charged the Congress workers and termed their previous administrations as being involved in various scams. However, outside Kerala, at the INDIA bloc meetings, they sit together, eat samosas and biscuits, and drink tea,” the PM said.
“So, they say one thing in Thiruvananthapuram and say something else in Delhi. The people of Kerala will give a reply to this betrayal in the coming LS polls,” he said.
“Modiyude guarantee”
Modi urged the people of Kerala to bless the BJP with double-digit seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Kerala has 20 Lok Sabha seats.
Claiming that the BJP never sees a state as a “vote bank”, Modi insisted that, like the BJP-ruled states, Kerala has also benefited from development over the past 10 years, during which the BJP has governed at the Centre.
Using his usual catchphrase, the Prime Minister said it was his “guarantee” to make all possible efforts to help the people of Kerala realise their dreams and expectations. He added that it was “Modiyude guarantee” (Modi’s guarantee) to make India the third-largest economy in the world, as well as eradicate poverty and corruption from the country.
