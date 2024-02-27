Congress and Left enemies in Kerala, BFFs in other states: PM Modi

The Congress and communist parties are staunch enemies in Kerala but BFFs in other states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday (February 27), taking a dig at the two major opposition parties in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

He quickly explained that “BFFs” means “best friends forever”, a term quite popular among millennials and Gen Z. Both the Congress and the Left parties are part of the INDIA bloc in an effort to form a strong alternative against the BJP at the Centre.

“Opposition lacks roadmap”

The Prime Minister was speaking at the conclusion ceremony of the BJP state unit’s padayatra (foot march) at the Central Stadium in Kerala’s capital city. Modi pilloried the Opposition, claiming it lacks a roadmap for the nation’s progress. Its leaders know they won’t win the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, which is why they resort to abusing him, said Modi.

“The Congress and the communists are each other’s enemies in Kerala, but in other states, they are BFFs. BFFs means best friends forever,” the PM said.